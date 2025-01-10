Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s is raising staff wages by 5% in 2025, benefiting 118,000 hourly workers

Full-time pay outside London will rise from £22,882 to £24,026 by August

Hourly rates for London staff will increase to £13.85 by August, ahead of the UK’s minimum wage hike

The pay rise follows record Christmas sales, driven by demand for party food and drinks

Sainsbury’s remains on track to meet annual profit targets, boosting shareholder confidence

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain has announced a 5% wage increase for staff following a record-breaking Christmas performance.

Sainsbury’s reported strong sales during the festive period, driven by high demand for party food and celebratory drinks.

On Friday (10 January), the company confirmed it remains on course to meet its annual profit targets, pleasing shareholders.

How much will Sainsbury’s staff be paid?

In response to the challenging cost-of-living environment, Sainsbury’s will introduce an inflation-beating 5% pay rise for its 118,000 hourly-paid workers in 2025.

The move will see the annual pay for full-time employees outside London rise from £22,882 to £24,026 by August.

Hourly pay for Sainsbury’s and Argos staff will increase from £12 to £12.45 in March, with a further rise to £12.60 in August. In London, workers will see their hourly rates climb from £13.15 to £13.70 in March, then to £13.85 in August.

The pay boost comes ahead of the Government’s planned increase to the national minimum wage in April, which will rise by 6.7% to £12.21 per hour for workers aged 21 and over.

How to apply for a job at Sainsbury’s

To find and apply for a job at Sainsbury’s, follow these steps:

Visit the Sainsbury's careers website: Go to Sainsbury’s careers page. This is the official platform where the company advertises available roles across all divisions, including Sainsbury’s supermarkets, Argos, Habitat, and corporate functions.

Search for available roles: Use the search function to filter job opportunities by location or department, using specific job titles like "Customer Assistant" or "Delivery Driver." Alternatively, browse general job categories if you’re open to exploring different opportunities.

Read job descriptions: Click on job listings to review the role requirements, responsibilities, working hours, pay rates, and any required qualifications or experience. Ensure the role matches your skills and availability.

Create an online profile: Register on the Sainsbury’s careers website to create an account. This allows you to save your progress, upload your CV, and track applications. Fill out your personal details, work history, and education.

Complete the online application: Answer any role-specific questions during the application process, such as your availability or previous experience. Upload your CV and a cover letter (if requested). Highlight your relevant skills, such as customer service experience or team collaboration abilities.

Submit your application: Double-check your application details before submitting. You’ll receive a confirmation email once it’s successfully submitted.

Prepare for the next steps: If shortlisted, you may be invited for an interview, which could be in person, online, or via phone. Some roles might also involve online assessments or group interviews.

Alternatively, visit a store: For entry-level or in-store positions, some Sainsbury’s stores accept in-person inquiries. Visit your local branch, ask about job openings, and leave your CV with the store manager if possible.

