Sainsbury's cafe in Kimberley set to close

A view of the Sainsbury's store in Kimberley.

The move puts about 2,000 jobs at risk nationwide and means just 67 in-store cafés will remain open while the supermarket reviews its roll-out plans.

It has also announced the closure of its hot food counters in 34 stores, as well as plans to ‘simplify’ the way it runs its bakery counters in 54 stores from next month, as part of the shake-up.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer, said: “We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”

In Nottinghamshire, the in-house cafe serving hot breakfast, main meals and a children's menu will close at the supermarket in Kimberley, along with those in Arnold and Mansfield.