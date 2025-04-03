Royal Life Saving Society UK selects Water Meadows for roadshow event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Water Meadows Leisure Complex was the recent proud host for leg three of the 12-date ‘RLSS UK on Tour’ roadshow organised by the Royal Life Saving Society UK.

The ‘on tour’ events give leisure industry professionals the chance to hear directly from the RLSS UK team - the UK’s experts on water safety. RLSS UK on Tour 2025 started at Londonderry in March and will visit 12 venues across the UK and Ireland before finishing in October at Penarth, Wales.

The Water Meadows tour stop was organised by Liam Banks, Duty Manager at the facility, and someone passionate about maintaining high standards of water safety for the thousands of customers who visit the centre each year.

"As a centre, we were very proud to host the RLSS UK on Tour event at Water Meadows Leisure Complex. It’s important that people working in this sector keep up to date on the latest developments in water safety, so who better to provide this information than the UK’s experts in that field. I’d like to thank Richard Flavell and Nick Grazier from the RLSS UK for providing such an engaging and worthwhile session.

Richard Flavell from the RLSS, Liam Banks, Becca McClean from Basingstoke Aquadrome and Nick Grazier from the RLSS.

“This event also gave us the chance to network with people from other centres. The opportunity to share best practice is so valuable, as it helps the sector as a whole to contribute to a safer aquatic environment for all!”

Water Meadows Leisure Complex is operated by More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), in partnership with Serco Leisure.

Richard Flavell - Head of Customer Relations, RLSS UK:

“We’re incredibly grateful to MLCT and Serco Leisure for hosting the RLSS UK on Tour event at Water Meadows Leisure Complex. These events are designed for Approved Training Centre coordinators and Trainer Assessors, offering a fantastic opportunity to network, stay updated with the latest industry news, and ensure best practices are standardised.

“The support of operators like MLCT and Serco Leisure is invaluable — without them, these events simply wouldn’t be possible!”

Water Meadows Leisure Complex, Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre are operated by MLCT, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

For more information about MLCT facilities in Mansfield, please visit the website: Mansfield | More Leisure Community Trust