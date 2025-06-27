These are the roads in Sutton that have seen the most expensive and least expensive sales in the past five years. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
These are the roads in Sutton that have seen the most expensive and least expensive sales in the past five years. Photo: Getty Images

Revealed: Sutton's most and least expensive streets over the last five years

By John Smith
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:46 BST
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Sutton postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, they discovered that Mansfield Road, Church Avenue and Church Street have some of the highest-valued homes across the region while some of the cheapest streets include Clare Road, Park Street and Silk Street.

Here are the 10 Sutton roads with the highest property prices – and the 10 with the lowest.

Sutton's most expensive street is Mansfield Road with an average sale price £518,666 from three sales in the last five years.

1. Mansfield Road

Sutton's most expensive street is Mansfield Road with an average sale price £518,666 from three sales in the last five years. Photo: Google

Church Avenue had an average price of £391,500 from four sales.

2. Church Avenue

Church Avenue had an average price of £391,500 from four sales. Photo: Google

The average sale price in the last five years on Church Street was £379,250 from four sales.

3. Church Street

The average sale price in the last five years on Church Street was £379,250 from four sales. Photo: Google

Barnhill Gardens had an average price of £369,500 from 11 sales.

4. Barnhill Gardens

Barnhill Gardens had an average price of £369,500 from 11 sales. Photo: Google

