Retail units and office spaces up for grabs at Mansfield’s old Town Hall

Businesses are being invited to apply for new retail and office opportunities at Mansfield’s iconic old Town Hall building.

FHP Property Consultants have been instructed by Mansfield District Council to market the retail and office space within the former Mansfield Town Hall which is undergoing a £1.4 million overhaul as part of a wider plan to regenerate the town centre.

The Old Town Hall will be transformed into a localised retail and office hub providing three internal retail units, two traditional external retail shops and two office suites to the upper floors.

The units being created are an extremely rare opportunity for local and regional operators to secure space in such an iconic building in the town.

Retail units are available from 451 sq ft up to 635 sq ft with office accommodation ranging from 511 sq ft to 1,308 sq ftand will be ready for occupation from July 2019.

Two of the retail units inside the Old Town Hall are already under offer so any local craft and artisan businesses interested should get in touch if they want to be a part of this exciting project.

Rents start from £375 plus VAT per month for the shops and £416 plus VAT per month for the office space.

Oliver Marshall of FHP said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for local and regional businesses. Mansfield District Council is carrying out significant investment in this building which is situated in a prime position fronting the Market Square. Mansfield is a busy markettown and we are looking forward to seeing interest from a range of different operators for the space.”