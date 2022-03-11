Restaurants around Eastwood and Kimberley celebrate top food hygiene ratings

A number of cafés, pubs and takeaways around Eastwood and Kimberley are celebrating after being awarded top marks for their food hygiene.

By Lucy Roberts
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:11 pm

New food hygiene ratings were recently awarded to:

- Gurkha Express on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

- Millers Barn at Millennium Way West, Nuthall.

James Street Old English Chippy in Kimberley was awarded a five-star rating for its food hygiene.

- James Street Old English Chippy at 1 James Street, Kimberley.

- Connie’s Kitchen, on Victoria Street, Eastwood.

- The Gate Inn, on Awsworth Lane, Awsworth.

Each venue is celebrating a ‘very good’ rating of five, out of a possible five, for outstanding food hygiene.

The Gate Inn, Awsworth, also got top marks for its food hygiene standards.

Meanwhile, Mario’s Tripple P Parlour, on Mansfield Road, Eastwood, was given a ‘good’ rating of four.

And The Hayloft, on Nottingham Road, Giltbrook, was awarded a score of three-out-of-five after assessment, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

