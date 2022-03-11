Restaurants around Eastwood and Kimberley celebrate top food hygiene ratings
A number of cafés, pubs and takeaways around Eastwood and Kimberley are celebrating after being awarded top marks for their food hygiene.
New food hygiene ratings were recently awarded to:
- Gurkha Express on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.
- Millers Barn at Millennium Way West, Nuthall.
- James Street Old English Chippy at 1 James Street, Kimberley.
- Connie’s Kitchen, on Victoria Street, Eastwood.
- The Gate Inn, on Awsworth Lane, Awsworth.
Each venue is celebrating a ‘very good’ rating of five, out of a possible five, for outstanding food hygiene.
Meanwhile, Mario’s Tripple P Parlour, on Mansfield Road, Eastwood, was given a ‘good’ rating of four.
And The Hayloft, on Nottingham Road, Giltbrook, was awarded a score of three-out-of-five after assessment, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.