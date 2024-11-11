Regional award joy for college and hotel employability partnership

Celebrations were in the air on Friday evening as staff from West Nottinghamshire College attended a glittering awards ceremony and scooped an award at the East Midlands Chamber’s Nottinghamshire Business Awards.

The Nottinghamshire Business Awards are considered one of the most important events in the Chamber’s calendar and are the second of three ceremonies being held this year in each of the region’s three counties.

The Education and Business Partnership Award, sponsored by the University of Nottingham was presented to both the college and Thoresby Hall, a Warner Hotel, which has been the business partner in the college’s ‘hotel takeover’ project, at Nottingham’s Belfry Hotel and Spa on Friday evening (1 November).

This award, which was open to schools, colleges and training providers who engage effectively with business to help students to develop crucial employability skills, acknowledged the annual initiative which sees students on hospitality, catering and other courses, step into diverse roles within the grade I-listed luxury hotel.

Caption – (left to right) Paul Yeomans – head of business engagement from the University of Nottingham (category sponsor), Liam Theakstone – leisure and spa wellness manager (Thoresby Hall), Lisa Gibson – hotel admin manager (Thoresby Hall), Phil Bracegirdle – head of hospitality (Thoresby Hall), Andrew Cropley – principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College, Jo Wilson – hospitality programme area leader (West Nottinghamshire College) and ITV presenter Emma Jesson.

For three consecutive years, students have spent a week at the hotel getting to know how the business operates and working in roles such as housekeepers, receptionists, spa therapists, maintenance staff, entertainment hosts, bar staff and chefs. This highly successful scheme has provided students with real-world experience and the hotel with a pipeline of potential future employees.

From the college, principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley and hospitality and apprenticeship co-ordinator Jo Wilson, took to the stage along with staff from Thoresby Hall Hotel to collect the award from ITV presenter Emma Jesson.

The college was also shortlisted for an award in the Excellence in Collaboration category for the pioneering ‘West Notts College Travel Pass’ scheme, developed in collaboration with Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham Trent University and bus operators Stagecoach and trentbarton.

Recognition was given for this scheme’s offer of unlimited travel for students across the college’s catchment area, seven-days-a-week, at a reduced cost. However, they were pipped to the post for this award by Volute & NHS East Midlands Cancer Alliance.

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley said: “It was a great thrill to accept this award on behalf of our fabulous hospitality and catering team and our brilliant partners from Thoresby Hall Hotel.

“We are very proud of the work we do as a college to prepare our students for the world of work, but this is magnified hugely by partnerships such as this, where a brilliant employer gives those students such an extensive opportunity.

“The experience they gain not only develops their skills but builds their confidence and develops their awareness of different roles and career opportunities. The number of students who secure paid employment through this takeover stand testimony to its value.

“Huge thanks to all those at Thoresby Hall Hotel, who make this possible; I hope it serves to motivate other employers to explore how they might help us create the next generation of their workforce.”

General manager of Thoresby Hall Hotel, Claire Fletcher, said: “It’s a huge privilege to partner with the college - giving real life opportunities to the students and supporting their studies is something we are incredibly proud of.

“The partnership has grown from strength to strength over the past three years and to win this award is an amazing achievement that we are all so proud of. We look forward to continuing our discussions on how we can advance the partnership in the years to come.”

The East Midlands Chamber’s Nottinghamshire Business Awards showcase the achievement and resilience of businesses across the county, recognising their strength in challenging times and the innovation that the East Midlands is so proud of.

