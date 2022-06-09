Refurb for renowned Mansfield bakery shop shows town's appetite for traditional goods

The premises in Church Street were acquired in the early 1980s.

Established in 1958, Geoff Webster serves the public of Mansfield and Sutton areas with a range of quality meat and handmade baked goods.

The business has a stall at the Idlewells Centre in Sutton, a bakery on Derby Street, Mansfield, and the shop on Church Street in Mansfield town centre.

The shop was acquired by Geoff and Beryl Webster, the founders of the business, in 1982 and has proved popular with shoppers from near and far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Webster, the founder whose recipes are still proving such a hit.

Now, the business has announced the shop is to undergo a refurbishment, closing on June 13 and reopening on July 4.

Susan Robinson, one of Geoff and Beryl’s granddaughters, said: “We are very excited to announce that we will be renovating our shop and apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused by this.

“We are committed to Geoff Webster’s continuing as a true family business providing our customers with the high quality of product and service they deserve.”

During the closure, the bakery’s goods can be bought from its stall in the indoor market at the Idlewells Centre in Sutton town centre.

There will also be a stall at the Mansfield Armed Forces Day event, in Mansfield town centre, on Sunday, July 3, from 10.30am.

Susan added: “We are proud to be part of this wonderful day in our town and will be selling our lovely baked products.”

Susan added that the business still uses the recipes that Geoff developed, with shoppers particularly liking the pork pies, sausage rolls and cornflake tarts the shop makes and sells.

The Church Street shop has undergone minor refurbishments over the years, but the makeover will see it have a modern, fresh look, but Susan said, while still retaining the traditional feel.

Geoff died in September 2001, and Beryl died in February 2015, and her daughter Lynn became the owner.