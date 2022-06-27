Recruitment Open Day this Friday as home care company expands

People are invited to attend the company’s offices on Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on July 1, anytime between 10am and 3pm.

Attendees will learn more about shifts, pay, benefits, training, support, mentoring, and career progression.

Sally Wells, recruitment manager, said: “Being a home-care worker is one of the most rewarding careers a person can have, as they help people to stay in their own homes and make a difference every day.

“Our services are in demand, and so we need to recruit more people as home care workers, whether they are experienced or new to the sector.”

“If you think you would like a career in home care, or if you want to work for a company that truly cares for its people and its clients, then come along.”

Eloise King, who began her home-care career as a care and support worker in 2018, quickly progressed to mentor, client team leader, client relationship manager, and deputy manager at Respectful Care.

She said: “I have been given all the training, support and guidance I have needed to develop my skills and to do a job I love. I would definitely recommend Respectful Care.”