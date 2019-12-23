Recruitment businesses expansion means more job opportunties in Mansfield and Ashfield

A recruitment businesses expansion will mean there will be more job opportunities in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Earlier this month Fresh Start Recruitment acquired Rischer and Butler, a Nottingham based recruitment firm specialising in the engineering and construction sector.

The two companies have shared a close relationship for many years and will combine their services to bring the very best recruitment solutions for existing clients as well and catering for Engineering and Construction companies in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Experienced recruiters Joanne Hall and Tracy-Ann Smith from Rischer and Butler will join Fresh Start at their head office in Mansfield and continue to operate the same level of excellent service to their existing customers and expand their offering to local businesses.

Rischer and Butler owner, David Woods, said: “I’ve worked with Fresh Start from inception and I’ve always admired their core values, beliefs and work ethics.

“I’m delighted that this acquisition will add new and evolved services to the Fresh Start Recruitment group.”

Since taking over as Joint Managing Directors in 2010, Emma McLaughlin and Stacey Croshaw have not only grown the business and client base but they have also raised the profile and perception of the recruitment sector.

They are renowned for being at the forefront of recruitment solutions and delivering exceptional service to their loyal clients base.

They are also recognised for taking care of their recruited staff which echo’s the heartbeat of the business which is transparency, compliance and ethics.

Emma said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Joanne and Tracy-Ann to our team and embracing our growth in this sector.

“Our vision for the future is to be the ‘one stop shop’ for all recruitment needs.

“We believe in the economic growth that we continue to see within Mansfield and Ashfield.

“We can see the hard work being driven forward by Mansfield and Ashfield district councils.

“It’s exciting times for the area that we choose to diversify and thrive within.”