Reasons to visit this stunning Nottinghamshire sunflower field in seven snaps

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Did you know that near Farnsfield there is a beautiful field of sunflowers ready to be picked this summer?

You may be familiar with Maxey's Farm Shop, a family-run business at Brickfield Farm on Hockerton Road, famous for its pumpkins each year.

It attracts Halloween enthusiasts and families who flock to the fields to gather these autumn essentials.

But did you know that during the summer, the farm provides another exciting opportunity?

Sunflower snaps

For just £3 per person, or four people for £10 (with children aged under five visiting for free), visitors can enter the field and pick their own sunflowers.

Open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm), the sunflower field is ready to be explored until the sunflowers are past their prime.

The field features a maize maze, photo boards, a straw tractor, and a vintage tractor for additional on-site entertainment.

In the field, there is a pop-up deli offering hot and cold drinks, savoury and sweet treats, Mr Whippy ice cream, and crepes.

Maxey’s Farm Shop also includes a restaurant and a new homeware store called Brickfield Barn.

See more at www.facebook.com/maxeysfarmshoppumpkins...

Visitors can have a selfie with Tom Tractor in the sunflower field.

1. Summer selfies

Photo: Maxey's Farm Shop

For just £3 per person, or four for £10 (children aged under five visit for free), visitors can enter the field and pick their own sunflowers.

2. Low prices for seasonal experience

Photo: Maxey's Farm Shop

Stunning sunflowers can be found in the field.

3. Fields of fun

Photo: Maxey's Farm Shop

The field has many opportunities for great photos.

4. It is very picturesque

Photo: Maxey's Farm Shop

