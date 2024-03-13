Reach Learning Disability acquires funding for laptops from Mansfield Building Society

Technology use has become more than just a convenience; it's a necessity for participation in modern society. However, individuals with learning disabilities often face significant barriers to accessing technology and the vast benefits on offer.

The laptops are a great addition to Reach Mansfield’s Tuesday Technology group. Qualified tutors are teaching clients up-to-date digital skills: how to use software, how to conduct online research, internet safety and how to become a confident online citizen. There is also a focus on navigating practical everyday activities that can be reliant on digital technology use. By gaining research skills and learning how to perform activities such as online shopping or booking appointments, clients may gain more independence. The laptops will also be used within other courses e.g. researching recipes for cookery classes, to ensure all Reach Mansfield clients have a direct benefit.