Ravenshead couple open wellness centre in Screveton

Councillor John Cottee, Mayor of Rushcliffe, cut a ribbon to officially open the centre. He is pictured with Joe and Joanna Pheasant and their mascot - named Osseous as a result of a competition held at the opening party.

A Ravenshead couple have realised their dream by opening a health and fitness centre.

Joe and Joanna Pheasant have transformed a former cider barn in the Nottinghamshire village of Screveton into a centre for chiropractic care and reformer Pilates classes, with red-light therapy sessions also planned.

The Wellness Shed was officially opened by Councillor John Cotttee, Mayor of Rushcliffe, at a party attended by dozens of patients, friends and family.

Joe has been helping people to improve their health for more than 15 years, having worked as a sports massage therapist and personal trainer before qualifying with a first-class degree in chiropractic and practising in Nottingham city centre.

Reformer Pilates beds at The Wellness Shed

The 35-year-old former semi-professional footballer says he is on a mission to spread the word on the power of chiropractic to people of all ages and break the common misconception that it is only for people suffering from spinal/back injuries/pain.

"Imagine going to the dentist for the first time at 40,” he says. “People clean their teeth every day to maintain good oral health but how often do they get their spine, and most important organ - the nervous system - checked?"

“The central nervous system comprises the brain and spinal cord and is responsible for the control and function of every tissue cell and organ in the body. Chiropractic helps remove nervous system interference caused by different types of stress, so you can function better and live optimally. And it’s suitable for everyone from babies and pregnant women to elderly people."