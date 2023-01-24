Rail contractor with Linby base awarded platinum status as Investors in Young People

The rail infrastructure contractor, headquartered in Drumclog in Scotland, took part in the comprehensive three-month process, which saw more than 50 young people and stakeholders from around the business, be interviewed about their pathways and their experiences within the company.

As a platinum employer, QTS was also noted for its strong engagement with education and youth employment providers, leading to measurable improvements in education, learning and employment opportunities for young people.

Graduates from QTS' skills academy, part of its Investors in People programme

Alan McLeish, QTS managing director, said: “I am incredibly proud to have achieved this accolade.

"Our people are the lifeblood of our business and to be recognised for the investment we make into the future of industry, via our young people, is a tremendous achievement.

“In 2022, QTS celebrated 30 years in business, so to end the year with such a fantastic endorsement of our commitment to young people is a real testament to the work that we do to attract and retain talent, not only to our business, but to the rail industry too.”

Debbie Templeton, QTS human rescources manager, said: “A lot of work goes into the Investors in Young People process, so to be recognised with this platinum award is a real honour.

“We are committed to growing our employees from entry level, into skilled and resilient workers within the rail industry, striving to create a family culture which is underpinned by strong core values.”

Practitioner Nicola Dillon praised QTS’s achievement, saying: “On behalf of Investors in People community interest company, I wholeheartedly congratulate QTS on achieving the prestigious platinum accreditation.

“What stands out is their companywide passion and commitment from the top down to grow their own and equip their young people to learn, develop, reach their full potential and have a rewarding career in the rail sector.

