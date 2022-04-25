Quirky new 1930s vintage clothing shop breathes new life into old Jacksdale library building

Stanley Biggs Clothiers, The Old Library, Selston Road.

Stanley Biggs Clothiers was founded by Sophie Bainbridge, creating vintage fashion that is entirely biodegradable.

The unique clothing brand has gained a lot of traction since its humble beginnings as an online retailer in 2019, offering a range of men’s clothing and accessories.

Now its first ever physical store, located in the former library on Selston Road in Jacksdale, will finally open its doors to the public this Saturday (April 30).

The retailer offers a range of men's clothes and accessories with a 1930s-style.

“Be prepared to step back in time the moment you see the shop front,” said owner Sophie Bainbridge.

“If you love your old shop fronts, then this will surely win a place in your heart. Not only does it look authentic, but the store also champions the building’s own history and its links to the community.

“For as far back as many remember, the building housed the library and so the store has affectionately been named ‘The Old Library’ to remember this part of its heritage.”

The vintage retailer has breathed new life into the old mock-Tudor building, which first opened in the village in 1923.

The shop is designed to make customers feel as though they've stepped back in time.

Keen to find out as much history as possible about the old building, the Stanley Biggs team began scraping away at the stubborn layers of paint that covered the long, glass sign in front of the shop.

Sophie said: “After nearly 90 years, we revealed the beautiful sign of the original business.

“It confirmed the name of the shop owner, a George Hardwick, and also what business the shop was originally home to – a clothiers and outfitters! Is this history repeating itself?”

Championing British manufacturing, textiles and designs, Stanley Biggs is a brand that is proud of its Midland roots and the area’s rich history.

The new store oozes character and charm.

“This is a brand in love with history,” Sophie added.

“Every item of clothing is named after a pioneer, adventuror or a grand hall, many from the local area.”

Local residents and customers are invited to pop along to the shop’s grand opening this Saturday (April 30) from midday.

Anyone attending can enter into a prize giveaway, with the winner receiving a special Biggs cap.