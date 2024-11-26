Putting care discussions on the agenda

Families across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are being urged to have conversations about care in order to avoid potential issues in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-award-winning Your Home Care, which is Mansfield’s only Outstanding rated home care provider, wants people to share their thoughts about what care they might need as they grow older, or if they develop certain health conditions.

Whether it is care provided by a home care provider, in a care home, or by a relative, Your Home Care wants people to share their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Pitchford, one of the co-founders of Your Home Care, said: “We are finding that while people are, quite rightly, being encouraged to get paperwork in order, or get their Wills in place, not enough is being done to encourage the discussion of care.

Paul Pitchford is a co-founder and director at Mansfield Woodhouse-based Your Home Care.

"Care is often a crisis purchase that often hits people suddenly and often at a time when there is a lot of pressure to make decisions about things they’re unaware of.

"If people were to discover more about the social care system at an earlier point in time, they’d be in a much better, less stressed position to make good, clear decisions when their loved ones find themselves needing care."

Your Home Care has been in the top 20 home care providers list from review website Homecare.co.uk every year since launching four years ago.

"