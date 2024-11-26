Putting care discussions on the agenda
The multi-award-winning Your Home Care, which is Mansfield’s only Outstanding rated home care provider, wants people to share their thoughts about what care they might need as they grow older, or if they develop certain health conditions.
Whether it is care provided by a home care provider, in a care home, or by a relative, Your Home Care wants people to share their views.
Paul Pitchford, one of the co-founders of Your Home Care, said: “We are finding that while people are, quite rightly, being encouraged to get paperwork in order, or get their Wills in place, not enough is being done to encourage the discussion of care.
"Care is often a crisis purchase that often hits people suddenly and often at a time when there is a lot of pressure to make decisions about things they’re unaware of.
"If people were to discover more about the social care system at an earlier point in time, they’d be in a much better, less stressed position to make good, clear decisions when their loved ones find themselves needing care."
Your Home Care has been in the top 20 home care providers list from review website Homecare.co.uk every year since launching four years ago.
