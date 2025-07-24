Property rent rates in Broxtowe have risen 10 per cent in the last year

New figures show rental rates in Broxtowe are 10 per cent higher than they were this time last year.

It comes as Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, warned upcoming reforms in England and Scotland may add more ‘uncertainty to aspiring investors’ and increase rent prices in the long term.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Broxtowe reached £952 per month in the year to June – up 10 per cent from £869 a year earlier

It was also up 42 per cent from an estimated £672 a month five years ago.

Rental rates in Broxtowe have gone up 10 per cent in the last year. Photo: Google

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10 per cent of the market.

Across the East Midlands, the average rent was £885 – rising seven per cent from the year before.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: "Britain needs a stable and thriving private rental market to provide choice to people who intend to put a roof over their heads.

"New legislation especially in both England and Scotland is adding more uncertainty to aspiring investors and ultimately raising rent prices in the long term, creating a myriad of unintended consequences.

"It is vital that the UK Government and the devolved administrations listen to those working in the lettings market to ensure that the private rental sector works better for everyone."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Ashfield in June, from £529 for a one-bed property to £1,142 for a home with four or more bedrooms.