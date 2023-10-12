Preparing Now for a Buzzing Summer 24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project aims to establish a habitat for wildlife and support the bee population for years to come, highlighting the companies' commitment to sustainability and community support.

[Ashfield, Nottinghamshire], [October 2023] - Longwood Maven Ltd, a leading provider of consultancy services to the UK construction sector, is excited to announce its partnership with Bates House and Garden Maintenance Ltd to create a vibrant wildflower meadow within the office grounds. This collaborative project, spanning more than 30 square meters, aims to establish a thriving habitat for wildlife and support the essential bee population not just in 2024 but for many years to come.

In addition to this exciting endeavour, Longwood Maven, in partnership with Bates, has committed to maintaining the estate's 150-meter hedge rows, focusing on wildlife preservation, conservation, and seasonal pruning and craftsmanship. This joint effort highlights both companies' commitment to sustainability and their shared belief in the importance of supporting local communities.

Tim Bates and apprentice Liam preparing the ground for a buzzing 2024 at Longwood Maven offices.

By partnering, the local companies emphasise the significance of local businesses supporting one another and actively contributing to the betterment of the community.

“Sustainability is a fundamental aspect of our work, and this five-year project allows us to impact the local ecosystem positively. Creating the wildflower meadow will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the office grounds and provide a vital habitat for various flora and fauna, nurturing biodiversity in our area.” Anna Scothern, Chief Executive of Longwood Maven, comments: "We are thrilled to collaborate on this remarkable project. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to building stronger associations and delivering positive change."

Tim Bates, Chief Executive of Bates House and Garden Maintenance Ltd, adds, "We are delighted to join forces with Longwood Maven to develop the wildflower meadow. Our vision for wildlife conservation and sustainable practices makes this partnership an ideal match. By working together, we can make a significant difference to the local ecosystem and inspire others to prioritise environmental stewardship." He continued, “We`re only custodians of the earth; we need to start thinking of better ways to take care of it and this wildflower meadow is something that every business could be doing large & small, how encouraging would it be to see this happen on a bigger scale”.

Creating a 30-square-meter wildflower meadow in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, UK, significantly benefits wildlife and the local ecosystem. Here are some key advantages:

Biodiversity Enhancement: Wildflower meadows provide a diverse range of plant species, attracting various insects, birds, and mammals. This promotes biodiversity by offering a habitat for wildlife, including essential pollinators like bees and butterflies. Pollinator Support: As pollinator populations decline, establishing a wildflower meadow can serve as a crucial food source and nesting habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. This contributes to the conservation of these essential species and supports the natural pollination of plants. Habitat Creation: A wildflower meadow provides a habitat for wildlife to thrive. The field offers shelter, nesting sites, and food sources, helping to support a balanced ecosystem within the local area. Conservation of Native Plants: Wildflower meadows primarily consist of native plant species vital for preserving the country's natural heritage. These plants have adapted to the local environment and are essential in maintaining ecosystem balance. Aesthetically Pleasing: Wildflower meadows are visually stunning and enhance the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The vibrant colours and textures of the flowers create an attractive and inviting environment pleasing to both people and wildlife. Environmental Sustainability: Wildflower meadows contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the need for intensive lawn maintenance, often involving chemical herbicides and frequent mowing. They require less water, fertilisers, and energy, making them a low-maintenance and eco-friendly landscaping option.