Premier Community takes on a 24-Hour Memory Walk in aid of Dementia UK

Premier Community Home Care will hold a 24-hour Memory Walk at YourSpace Gym in Mansfield on February 26th and 27th to raise funds for Dementia UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at noon on February 26th, Premier Community staff, including Managers, Care Coordinators, and members of the finance and admin team, will take turns walking on a treadmill for 24 hours straight to help raise awareness and honour loved ones and service users who have been affected by this devastating disease.

“As a community, we're always eager to come together and make a difference. Dementia UK is a charity we've supported for the past 3 years, and this year, we're once again standing behind their incredible work,” explains Tim Isterling, Communications Manager for the East Midlands-based care company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We witness the effects of dementia in the care we provide every day. But it's not just a professional concern – many of us have personal stories of how dementia has affected our own families, robbing us of the people we love. It's these personal connections that drive us to take on this challenge for them and all our amazing service users,” adds Tim.

Premier Community's Head Office team are ready to support Dementia UK

Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of YourSpace – Mansfield

"Your Space Mansfield are happy to be able to support Premier Community's charity event. We appreciate being able to give back to a company who does a lot in our community". - Phil, Facilities Manager, YourSpace Mansfield

If you would like to support the Premier Community team, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/premier-community-step-challenge