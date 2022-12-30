Popular new restaurant brings tantalising taste of Thailand to Eastwood

Mimi’s Kitchen, on Victoria Street, opened four weeks ago and owner Sutsawat Roulstone, also known as Mimi, said business has been booming ever since.

The 44-year-old said: “I have been so incredibly busy.

“I’m the only chef and my partner helps. He has his own business as well, but comes here in the evenings after work to help.

Mimi's Kitchen on Victoria Street, Eastwood.

“It’s really hard and tiring, but it’s paying off.”

The restaurant, which is already fully booked for New Year’s Eve, offers a new culinary option for residents who can choose to dine-in at the venue or take away to enjoy at home.

The menu offers a tasty range of traditional Thai favourites including fishcakes, chicken satay and a range of ever-popular Thai curry dishes.

Customers dining at Mimi's during the festive period.

Mimi said: “I have green curries, red curries, massaman curry and panang – all of the curries are selling well everyday.

“Everything I make is homemade, traditional style or street food.

“One of the most popular starters is my homemade fishcakes. Even some customers that don’t like fish, as soon as they try my fishcakes they change their mind.”

Mimi, who is originally from Thailand, has lived in Eastwood for more than 18 years.

She began her culinary business journey serving up her speciality dishes during Thai evenings at The Stag Inn in Kimberley, but soon decided she needed a place to call her own.

From a young age, cooking has played a huge part in Mimi’s life and opening her own restaurant is a dream come true.

“I believe in myself and I believe in my food,” she said.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking – I started when I was nine years old.

“I always wanted my own restaurant. And whenever my friends came round and they said they loved my food, it made me want to have it even more.”

Customers are raving about Mimi’s, with nothing but five-star reviews on Google so far.

The venue, formerly the home of Connie’s Kitchen, does not yet have an alcohol licence and diners are invited to bring their own alcoholic drinks.

