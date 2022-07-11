Popular DIY and tool supply chain opens up new store in Giltbrook

The new store opened its doors for the first time today.

The Nottingham Giltbrook branch has created seven new roles in the area, and will bring essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

Toolstation offers a wide range of trade quality products in branch and online, providing tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any task.

The knowledgeable Giltbrook branch team will be on hand with advice in store, where customers will have access to over 500 new products, new brands and offers on high-quality brands including DeWalt, Makita and Stanley.

Toolstation Giltbrook will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

The Toolstation Nottingham Giltbrook branch is located at Unit 1 Tannery Road, Giltbrook Industrial Park, Giltbrook.