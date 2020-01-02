Plans for new primary school, homes and GP surgery in Mansfield take step forward

Plans to build a new primary school, homes and doctors surgery at a major Mansfield development have taken another step forward after planning conditions on the next phase of houses were lifted.

The plans come as part of the major new Berry Hill development off the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route [MARR], where hundreds of houses are currently being built.

A street view of a Barratt Homes property at the Berry Hill site, constructed over the last 18 months.

Mansfield District Council approved the £250 million project near Berry Hill in 2013, but the developers Lindhurst Group have been moving back and forwards putting together phasing plans to introduce new properties.

When complete it will see more than 1,700 homes built across 417 acres of land, as well as the primary school, doctors surgery, leisure and commercial business properties.

And on December 20 councillors approved an application submitted by the developer to lift environmental planning conditions in relation to flooding at plots 8A and 8B of the site – suggesting at least 70 houses could start construction in 2020.

There is expected to be more than 20 plots at the site, and each individual plot will require planning consent from the council.

But this is the closest the large development has come to moving forward since the first phase of properties began in spring 2018, and another major progression since its initial approval nearly seven years ago.

Planning documents submitted by the developer state: "The proposal forms part of a wider residential development at Lindhurst that will provide up to 1,700 new homes.

"The site is within two miles of a wide range of facilities and services including schools, shops, pubs, restaurants, college and bus stops. It is a natural extension to the urban edge of south Mansfield.”

Documents submitted by the developers to Mansfield District Council in May 2019 outlined plans for the next stages of phased development at the site, including plans for nine separate phases in 2020 – all for housing.

The phasing documents suggest construction on the primary school, which will be located on Plot Five, is planned for September 2022, while an employment plot is planned for May 2020.

The first commercial plot is planned for December 2020.

You can read more about the initial proposals by viewing the application here.