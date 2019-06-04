Plans for a Ginger Giraffe play centre in Ashfield refused planning permission

Plans for a new indoor play centre and cafe in Ashfield have been refused by Ashfield District Council.

The application for change of use of industrial unit to storage, soft play centre and cafe, including alterations to the front elevation was at the Old Bus Depot at 15 Alfreton Road Underwood.

The plans for the Ginger Giraffe centre which could have created a minimum of 10 jobs were rejected by planners on June 3.

In a planning report The reasons for not granting planning permission stated that:

“The proposed development fails to provide adequate off street parking provision with the intensification and mix of uses potentially leading to instances of inconsiderated, sporadic and opportunistic parking on a busy classified road which would be a source of danger to pedestrians and vehicles.

The report added the development would have an adverse impact on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers with increased noise and disturbance associated with the play centre cafe and pub operating seven days a week.

Ginger Giraffe original story