Piece of Kimberley’s brewing history up for sale

Former Brewery Tower, Kimberley – up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 25 September.

One of Nottinghamshire’s most recognisable industrial landmarks is set for a new chapter, as the Victorian brewery tower from the former Hardy & Hansons Brewery in Kimberley comes up for auction with SDL Property Auctions next month, with planning consent for a residential redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striking red-brick tower, part of the county’s oldest independent brewery site, dating back to 1832, has a guide price of £50,000 and will feature in the live-streamed auction held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 25 September.

Most of the historic brewery site has already been redeveloped, but the tower remains as a reminder of Kimberley’s brewing heritage. Planning consent is already in place from Broxtowe Borough Council to convert the tower into three apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It’s not often a building like this comes to market: it is steeped in history and instantly recognisable to people in the area. The tower has stood for generations as part of Kimberley’s skyline, and now someone has the chance to reimagine it for modern use while keeping that character intact. It’s the kind of project that could produce something truly special.”

Former Brewery Tower, Kimberley – up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 25 September.

He added: “This could be a dream investment for the right buyer — whether that’s a developer looking to create a trio of unique homes, or a heritage enthusiast keen to bring new life to a piece of local history. Opportunities like this are vanishingly rare and we’re expecting a lot of interest from across the country.”

Situated on Main Street in Kimberley, six miles from Nottingham city centre and within easy reach of the M1, the property is in a designated Conservation Area. There are good transport links and amenities nearby, including the IKEA Retail Park, Sainsbury’s and other local shops, while Kimberley has “a strong community feel,” according to auctioneers,

For more information about the Kimberley Brewery Tower, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 25 September, with bidder registration closing on 24 September.