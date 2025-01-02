Photos: Top charity shops in the Mansfield and Ashfield area to bag a bargain

It's that time of year when finances can be tight after Christmas, and you're looking for quality items at affordable prices.

Not only can you find amazing bargains at charity shops in the area, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to support the charities and their volunteers who work hard throughout the year across the community.

Here are some of the top-rated charity shops in Mansfield and Ashfield, based on google reviews…

1 . Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre has a five-star rating on google reviews. The donation centre at Portland Retail Park is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, with Tuesday's opening time being 9.45am. This site serves as a donation point and offers delivery for larger items. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Home-Start Mansfield Home-Start Mansfield offer confidential support and friendship for local families with at least one child under 5 years old. This five-star rated charity shop in Mansfield is located on Albert Street and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am-3pm. Photo: Mansfield BID Photo Sales

3 . Partnershop Partnershop is a five-star charity shop on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street. It is a small nonprofit charity shop that donates all proceeds to local causes. Photo: Partnershop Photo Sales

4 . Nottinghamshire Hospice Shop - Blidworth Nottinghamshire Hospice Shop in Blidworth is a five-star rated charity shop located on Mansfield Road. It is open Monday-Saturday, 8.30am–4 pm. Photo: Nottingham Hospice Blidworth Photo Sales