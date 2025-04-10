Photos: Top 10 pet shops across Mansfield and Ashfield, based on Google reviews

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 14:29 BST
Here are the top 10 pet shops across the Mansfield and Ashfield area, based on Google reviews.

We are a nation of animal lovers, as shown by data from 2024, which suggests that 51 percent of UK adults own a pet, amounting to about 17.2 million pet owners across the country.

And with reference to the 1987 Pet Shop Boys song, ‘Heart’, our pets do indeed hold a special place in our hearts, as we strive to provide the very best for our beloved companions.

These following businesses across the Mansfield and Ashfield area have received ratings between 4.4 and 5 stars on Google reviews.

(Photo: Uros Lunja/Adobe)

1. Pets

(Photo: Uros Lunja/Adobe) Photo: Uros Lunja

Photo Sales
Dels Pets Shop & Grooming, situated at Unit 2 The Broadway in Mansfield, has a 5-star rating on Google reviews.

2. Dels Pets Shop & Grooming

Dels Pets Shop & Grooming, situated at Unit 2 The Broadway in Mansfield, has a 5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Dels Pets Shop & Grooming

Photo Sales
Natural Dog Co is located at 54 Victoria Street, Shirebrook, and has received a five-star rating on Google reviews.

3. Natural Dog Co

Natural Dog Co is located at 54 Victoria Street, Shirebrook, and has received a five-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Natural Dog Co Facebook

Photo Sales
On All Pawz is situated in the heart of Mansfield Woodhouse on Portland Street and has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews.

4. On All Pawz

On All Pawz is situated in the heart of Mansfield Woodhouse on Portland Street and has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. Photo: On All Pawz

Photo Sales
