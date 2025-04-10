Photos: Top 10 pet shops across Mansfield and Ashfield, based on Google reviews

We are a nation of animal lovers, as shown by data from 2024, which suggests that 51 percent of UK adults own a pet, amounting to about 17.2 million pet owners across the country.

And with reference to the 1987 Pet Shop Boys song, ‘Heart’, our pets do indeed hold a special place in our hearts, as we strive to provide the very best for our beloved companions.

These following businesses across the Mansfield and Ashfield area have received ratings between 4.4 and 5 stars on Google reviews.

2 . Dels Pets Shop & Grooming Dels Pets Shop & Grooming, situated at Unit 2 The Broadway in Mansfield, has a 5-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Dels Pets Shop & Grooming Photo Sales

3 . Natural Dog Co Natural Dog Co is located at 54 Victoria Street, Shirebrook, and has received a five-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Natural Dog Co Facebook Photo Sales

4 . On All Pawz On All Pawz is situated in the heart of Mansfield Woodhouse on Portland Street and has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. Photo: On All Pawz Photo Sales