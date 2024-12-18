Photos: Take a closer look inside Mansfield's new wellness studio

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:15 BST
A new wellness centre has opened in Mansfield – and here is your first look inside.

Leyana Akbani and Carrie Birkin are thrilled to open this studio and provide a new experience in Mansfield.

The Reform Lounge, situated on Kirkland Avenue, offers wellness services and reformer Pilates.

Additional wellness services offered include yoga, mat Pilates, and barre classes.

In a joint statement, Leyana and Carrie said: “We are so incredibly grateful and humbled by the love and support we’ve received.

“Months of hard work has gone into making this happen, and we’re thrilled to see it all come to life in such a beautiful way.”

Lounge doors will officially open to customers on January 3, 2025. Timetables, memberships, and class pricing will be announced once finalised.

For further updates, visit: www.instagram.com/the_reform_lounge.

The pair added: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for your love and support.

“We’re beyond excited to see this next chapter unfold.”

If readers have any further questions about classes or treatments at the studio, email [email protected] for more information.

