Datsa Gaile, the owner of Solaair Sequin Walls UK and All Things Decor, told your Chad of her “excitement” to return to Mansfield town centre over Christmas.

And now, after a successful festive season, the popular store has moved into a permanent unit inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre.

Speaking on the official opening, Datsa – on the shop’s Facebook page at www.fb.com/gonkworldmansfield – said: “Thank you, Mansfield.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who joined us for the first store opening of Gonk World.

“A special thanks goes out to our team and everyone involved for all your dedication and hard work.

“We are overwhelmed by the warm welcome we received in Mansfield and are incredibly happy to be a part of this community.”

1 . The team Datsa and the team at Gonk World Mansfield. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield Photo Sales

2 . New home Gonk World can be found inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield Photo Sales

3 . Gonks galore Your gonk world journey starts here... Photo: Gonk World Mansfield Photo Sales

4 . Ready for Easter? The business sells gonks for all occasions, including Easter-themed gonks for spring time decoration. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield Photo Sales