News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Photos: It is 'gonk galore' in Mansfield shopping centre with new store

After a successful temporary stint over Christmas – ‘Gonk World’ is back taking up permanent residence in Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre with plenty of festive themes for the whole year.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT

Datsa Gaile, the owner of Solaair Sequin Walls UK and All Things Decor, told your Chad of her “excitement” to return to Mansfield town centre over Christmas.

And now, after a successful festive season, the popular store has moved into a permanent unit inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre.

Speaking on the official opening, Datsa – on the shop’s Facebook page at www.fb.com/gonkworldmansfield – said: “Thank you, Mansfield.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who joined us for the first store opening of Gonk World.

“A special thanks goes out to our team and everyone involved for all your dedication and hard work.

“We are overwhelmed by the warm welcome we received in Mansfield and are incredibly happy to be a part of this community.”

Datsa and the team at Gonk World Mansfield.

1. The team

Datsa and the team at Gonk World Mansfield. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield

Photo Sales
Gonk World can be found inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre.

2. New home

Gonk World can be found inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield

Photo Sales
Your gonk world journey starts here...

3. Gonks galore

Your gonk world journey starts here... Photo: Gonk World Mansfield

Photo Sales
The business sells gonks for all occasions, including Easter-themed gonks for spring time decoration.

4. Ready for Easter?

The business sells gonks for all occasions, including Easter-themed gonks for spring time decoration. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldFacebookChad