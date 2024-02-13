Datsa Gaile, the owner of Solaair Sequin Walls UK and All Things Decor, told your Chad in December of her “excitement” to return to Mansfield town centre over Christmas.

And now, after a successful festive season, the popular store has moved into a permanent unit inside Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre.

Datsa thanked recurring and new customers for their continued support.

In a matter of a week, the shop’s TikTok page – https://www.tiktok.com/@gonkworldmansfield – has more than 1,000 followers.

A pinned video of the shop’s opening day has been viewed more than 350,000 times on the social media app, with a combined page reach of 500,000.

Datsa said: “I went to bed with just 12 followers, thinking about how we could start selling on TikTok, but assuming it would take ages since you need at least 100 followers to do so.

“I thought it would be a long journey.

“My phone started buzzing incessantly.

“At first, I thought it was malfunctioning, but little did I know – our video had gone viral. It’s every small business’s dream come true.

“Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

