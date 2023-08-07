After a successful run in the town centre, a popular café is expanding – with a new unit in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Rachel Richards opened boutique cafe Toffee Hut, selling a selection of handmade artisan toffee, on Regent Street, in April 2021, following the success of her online business she launched in 2019 and which attracted large wholesale orders and interest from world famous names such as Harrods.

And so successful has it proved, she has now opened a new unit in Four Seasons.

The new unit officially opened on Saturday.

In a post on its Facebook page, Toffee Hut said: “What an opening we had! Much love and a sincere thank you to everyone who called in, whether it was to eat, drink or just to have a look

“We hope you'll spread a positive word around for us

“Its been an exhausting couple of weeks, and we are still work in progress but it all feels worth it!

“Big thank you to all my Toffee Hut team, who have worked so hard in keeping everything running, you are all amazing!”

Owner Rachel Richards inside the new unit.

A range of artisan handmade toffee is available.

Inside Toffee Hut's new unit inside Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

More happy customers at Toffee Hut's new unit in Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre.