Photos: First look inside festive 'gonk world' as shop 'pops' up in Mansfield town centre

A popular business selling seasonal gonks has “popped” up in Mansfield town centre.

Datsa Gaile, the owner of Solaair Sequin Walls UK and All Things Decor, said she is “excited” to return to Mansfield town centre for Christmas.

Datsa is originally from Latvia but moved to England in 2004 with her two sons.

And despite facing many obstacles, such as limited resources and limited English skills, Datsa made Mansfield home.

The mum-of-two said she is “pleased” to be back in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre with her popular gonk shop.

Datsa said: “For me, the most rewarding aspect of this business is seeing our clients happy and satisfied.

“I am grateful for the support of my team, customers, and business partners who have helped us reach where we are today.”

Four Seasons Shopping Centre “welcomed” the business on their Facebook page – www.fb.com/fourseasonsshopping

Commenting on the opening, the Four Seasons team said: “Pop in and see Datsa and her team for some inspiration.

“To help make your home beautiful and sparkly this Christmas.”

The shop is open until December 31.

1 . New Christmas store Pictured - Kristoff Gailis, Rebekah O'Neill centre manager, Datsa Gaile and Michelle Francis. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Shop front It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Decor All Things Decor has spruced the shop up. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Gonks galore For the gonk lovers out there... Plenty to choose from. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales