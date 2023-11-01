News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Photos: First look inside festive 'gonk world' as shop 'pops' up in Mansfield town centre

A popular business selling seasonal gonks has “popped” up in Mansfield town centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:58 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT

Datsa Gaile, the owner of Solaair Sequin Walls UK and All Things Decor, said she is “excited” to return to Mansfield town centre for Christmas.

Datsa is originally from Latvia but moved to England in 2004 with her two sons.

And despite facing many obstacles, such as limited resources and limited English skills, Datsa made Mansfield home.

The mum-of-two said she is “pleased” to be back in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre with her popular gonk shop.

Datsa said: “For me, the most rewarding aspect of this business is seeing our clients happy and satisfied.

“I am grateful for the support of my team, customers, and business partners who have helped us reach where we are today.”

Four Seasons Shopping Centre “welcomed” the business on their Facebook page – www.fb.com/fourseasonsshopping

Commenting on the opening, the Four Seasons team said: “Pop in and see Datsa and her team for some inspiration.

“To help make your home beautiful and sparkly this Christmas.”

The shop is open until December 31.

Pictured - Kristoff Gailis, Rebekah O'Neill centre manager, Datsa Gaile and Michelle Francis.

1. New Christmas store

Pictured - Kristoff Gailis, Rebekah O'Neill centre manager, Datsa Gaile and Michelle Francis. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

2. Shop front

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
All Things Decor has spruced the shop up.

3. Decor

All Things Decor has spruced the shop up. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
For the gonk lovers out there... Plenty to choose from.

4. Gonks galore

For the gonk lovers out there... Plenty to choose from. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldEngland