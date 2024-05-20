Photos: A look inside transformed Mansfield social club with 'Transylvanian' twist

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th May 2024, 11:42 BST
Sandhills Working Men’s Club has been transformed into the 'Transylvania Tavern' following refurbishment and new ownership, with the hope of becoming a venue where customers can feel “at home”.

Former Sandhills Working Men’s Club on Broxtowe Drive in Mansfield is now owned by Ionel Savulescu and operates an open house under the new name ‘Transylvania Tavern’.

He said: “I’m pleased to say that after months of renovations, the venue is now open to the public.

“We are a small team at the moment but we aim to please every customer that walks through our doors.

“Our goal is to provide the local residents with a place where they can feel at home with friends and family.”

The tavern offers a variety of games including board games such as chess, checkers, and backgammon, as well as sky sports main event for major sporting events.

The venue features a stage for live and local entertainment, including karaoke and discos.

Additionally, an event hall is available for party rentals and events.

More information can be found at www.transylvaniatavern.com

The Transylvania Tavern on Broxtowe Drive. Meet barman Sam.

1. Welcome to the Transylvania Tavern

The Transylvania Tavern is a perfect place for a pint (or two).

2. Time for a pint

The owner of the tavern is eager to preserve the community spirit that the former social club had.

3. Social club

The venue provides a gaming area for its guests.

4. Gaming

Related topics:Mansfield