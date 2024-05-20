Photos: A look inside transformed Mansfield social club with 'Transylvanian' twist

Former Sandhills Working Men’s Club on Broxtowe Drive in Mansfield is now owned by Ionel Savulescu and operates an open house under the new name ‘Transylvania Tavern’.

He said: “I’m pleased to say that after months of renovations, the venue is now open to the public.

“We are a small team at the moment but we aim to please every customer that walks through our doors.

“Our goal is to provide the local residents with a place where they can feel at home with friends and family.”

The tavern offers a variety of games including board games such as chess, checkers, and backgammon, as well as sky sports main event for major sporting events.

The venue features a stage for live and local entertainment, including karaoke and discos.

Additionally, an event hall is available for party rentals and events.

More information can be found at www.transylvaniatavern.com

1 . Welcome to the Transylvania Tavern The Transylvania Tavern on Broxtowe Drive. Meet barman Sam. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Time for a pint The Transylvania Tavern is a perfect place for a pint (or two). Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Social club The owner of the tavern is eager to preserve the community spirit that the former social club had. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Gaming The venue provides a gaming area for its guests. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales