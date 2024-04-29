Photos: A look inside Sutton's independent bookstall as owners welcome new chapter

When you think about a bookstore, you might immediately think of large multinational chains like The Works, WHSmiths, or Waterstones.

But what if we told you there was a bookstall in Sutton, with all the glory of the big Ws, run independently by a pair of book lovers and puzzle enthusiasts?

Emma and Richard have established a community-focused bookstore and puzzle stall in Sutton Idewells Shopping Centre – www.fb.com/emmaandrichardsbooks – supplying cost effective stock, with exchange offers available upon request and puzzle books for just £1.50 each.

Richard and Emma have expanded their collection through wholesalers and networking, based on customer feedback over the years.

Richard said that providing customers with bargains is one of the most enjoyable aspects of the business.

He added: “We are from the area, we love Sutton, and we would love for more people to visit us and support other traders and shops as well.

“Like with any business, you get your good days and bad days – but we love it here. We appreciate our customers.

“We would love to be here for another ten years.”

April 27 marked ‘Independent Bookstore Day’ – a day to celebrate and shop at local independently-owned bookstores and bookstalls.

1 . Emma and Richard Emma and Richard Heath, of Emma and Richard's Books, in Idlewells Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Shelves full The couple stock a selection of books and puzzles. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Community The business has a community focus, with certain offers available upon request. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Extensive stock The business stocks books of all genres. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales