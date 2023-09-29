Photos: A look inside Mansfield Wilko on its final day of trading after more than 40 years in town
After more than 40 years in Mansfield town, Wilko has closed its doors for the final time – and here is what it looked like inside as staff served their last customers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
The final trading day for the Mansfield retail store saw a 90% off sale, as customers flocked to the shop to buy last-minute reduced stock.
It was a “sad” day for staff and customers – as the unit was reduced to empty shelves, with dozens of supportive messages and thank you cards left at the front of the store.
Mansfield Wilko, on Clumber Street, closed its doors for the final time on Thursday, September 28.
Your Chad visited the store and staff on Mansfield Wilko’s final trading day.
Here is what it looked like inside...
1 / 3