Photos: A look inside a renovated Mansfield Woodhouse church serving as luxurious office space

Here is a look inside a Mansfield utility contractor company’s renovated headquarters in a former Mansfield Woodhouse church turned luxurious office space with spacious and recreational features for staff to enjoy.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT

ME Projects have over 30 years of combined experience in electrical and mechanical contracts, from new-build residential housing to commercial installations.

The company has recently moved into a newly renovated church – now known as Olive House, on Blake Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

In 1911 the expanding coalmining and other industries around Mansfield Woodhouse caused the parochial council of the ancient church of St. Edward to purchase a plot of land and construct a brick-built Mission Church designated St. Catherine’s.

The project was very much a local enterprise with the design entrusted to a Mansfield company and the main building material, brick, most probably produced in Mansfield.

It was a simple but substantial structure that still stands today, over 100 years later – now home to ME Projects.

Lloyd Kemp and Kean Haslam are directors of the business, from Mansfield, keen to support the area.

The company works with local authorities on a range of commercial and domestic construction projects in the Mansfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

Lloyd said: “The office space currently has a pool table and golf simulator, with six office staff and room for progression and developments in the future.”

Take a look inside…

Renovated church now office space in Mansfield. ME Projects. Inside the office space.

1. A former church

Renovated church now office space in Mansfield. ME Projects. Inside the office space. Photo: Brian Eyre

Anton Dove (pre-construction manager), Kean Haslam (director), Lloyd Kemp (director), Eleanor Shannon (accounts manager) and Grant Lewis (mechanical project manager).

2. Meet the team

Anton Dove (pre-construction manager), Kean Haslam (director), Lloyd Kemp (director), Eleanor Shannon (accounts manager) and Grant Lewis (mechanical project manager). Photo: Brian Eyre

The traditional church beams remain, presenting a postmodern space for workers.

3. When the old meets the new

The traditional church beams remain, presenting a postmodern space for workers. Photo: Brian Eyre

A view from above.

4. Open plan

A view from above. Photo: Brian Eyre

