Photos: A look inside a renovated Mansfield Woodhouse church serving as luxurious office space

ME Projects have over 30 years of combined experience in electrical and mechanical contracts, from new-build residential housing to commercial installations.

The company has recently moved into a newly renovated church – now known as Olive House, on Blake Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

In 1911 the expanding coalmining and other industries around Mansfield Woodhouse caused the parochial council of the ancient church of St. Edward to purchase a plot of land and construct a brick-built Mission Church designated St. Catherine’s.

It was a simple but substantial structure that still stands today, over 100 years later – now home to ME Projects.

Lloyd Kemp and Kean Haslam are directors of the business, from Mansfield, keen to support the area.

The company works with local authorities on a range of commercial and domestic construction projects in the Mansfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

Lloyd said: “The office space currently has a pool table and golf simulator, with six office staff and room for progression and developments in the future.”

Take a look inside…

A former church Renovated church now office space in Mansfield. ME Projects. Inside the office space.

Meet the team Anton Dove (pre-construction manager), Kean Haslam (director), Lloyd Kemp (director), Eleanor Shannon (accounts manager) and Grant Lewis (mechanical project manager).

When the old meets the new The traditional church beams remain, presenting a postmodern space for workers.