Photos: 12 independent gift shops in Mansfield and Ashfield recommended by Chad readers

Mansfield and Ashfield have a wealth of hidden gems – selling the perfect gift for your loved ones this Christmas, and with December 2 marking Small Business Saturday, here are some of the area’s favourite small businesses.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:07 GMT

We asked your Chad readers for suggestions on their favourite indie gift shops across Mansfield and Ashfield.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so please do look at locating your local gift shops this Christmas.

Here are some of the most suggested independent gift shops in the area...

Located in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, the gonk shop has an extensive array of gonks and festive gifts for friends and family. It is very popular with shoppers.

1. Gonk World, Mansfield

Located in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, the gonk shop has an extensive array of gonks and festive gifts for friends and family. It is very popular with shoppers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Nana's Personalised Gifts is located on 13 Low Street and Kiosk 2 in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton.

2. Nana's Personalised Gifts, Sutton

Nana's Personalised Gifts is located on 13 Low Street and Kiosk 2 in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton. Photo: Nana Print Ltd

The gift retailer sells a wide range of gifts and craft products inside Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton.

3. Cluster Gifts, Sutton

The gift retailer sells a wide range of gifts and craft products inside Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton. Photo: Cluster Gifts

Sam's Workplace is a community cafe and sweet shop in Rainworth with plenty of treats for Christmas.

4. Sam's Workplace, Rainworth

Sam's Workplace is a community cafe and sweet shop in Rainworth with plenty of treats for Christmas. Photo: Sam's Workplace

