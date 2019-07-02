Party to celebrate second birthday of Teversal mum’s candle-making company

A Teversal mum who turned her burning passion into the sweet smell of success is celebrating the second anniversary of her business.

Chantelle North, 26, set up Teversal Village Candle Company in the summer of 2017, hoping to convert her candle-making hobby into a thriving operation.

Now she can look back with pride on a job so well done that the firm has a busy, bustling workshop, a bulging order-book and a popular website. She is even planning to open her own shop in the near future.

The celebrations come to a head on Saturday when Chantelle and her sister, Danielle, 30, who helps to run the business, stage a birthday candles and cake event at the Teversal Manor Room from 10 am to 3 pm.

“Things have gone really well,” said Danielle. “When we held our first candle event two years ago, we thought it would just be a one-off.

“But then people kept asking if we would do another, and we ended up holding one every month.

“We also sell our products at local craft fairs and artisan markets, and we have a Facebook ‘shop’ too.”

Owner Chantelle had a background in fashion retail and merchandising, but was always interested in candles. She used to spend a lot of money buying them before discovering she had a gift for making her own.

She worked at creating and branding several different fragrances, including one named after her daughter. All her candles are hand-poured, hand-crafted and hand-wrapped in her workshop.

Saturday’s event will give visitors the chance to smell and sample the firm’s array of soy candles, plus a new range of wax melt pots.

Free party-bags will be given away to the first 25 adults to pop along and free sweetie-bags to the first 25 children.

The success of Chantelle’s business has inspired Kate Marsh, the mother of her boyfriend Scott, to set up her own company producing home-made cakes to order.

Mama’s Cakes will be available for all to taste at the birthday party, alongside a cuppa from vintage tea sets. Sounds like an ideal summer’s day out!