Owners of Annesley's Porterhouse save struggling Ashfield pub

The owners of Annesley's popular Porterhouse venue have saved a struggling Bagthorpe pub - and it's all thanks to a rumour created on social media.

When Porterhouse owner Scott Barlow heard that The Shepherd's Rest was closing its doors, he says he was "sad to see such a beautiful pub go".

The Shepherd's Rest, Lower Bagthorpe.

But then he read rumours on social media that his own chain was planning to save the struggling restaurant, something he had not considered - but a prospect he saw as a "great idea".

And from today, October 31, The Shepherd's Rest is opening under new management - with Scott and his team hosting welcome drinks as the venue prepares for a new future.

He has also planned for a renovation of the entire site next year, while the kitchen is currently undergoing work to help meet Scott's "high standards" before serving "traditional country pub food".

He said: "Years ago I went to the 'Shep' as a child and often thought that it is a really beautiful pub.

"But over the years it has got a bit run down and left behind, and it no longer served its purpose.

"We've got the Porterhouse in Annesley, and a rumour went around on social media that we were having Sheps - and this was just a rumour.

"But when I heard it I thought it was a great idea. We phoned up the owners and now through Heineken we will be having a major revamp in the spring."

Scott added that the pub has got "so much potential" with its countryside location, and that his family have already got plans for the venue - including "glamping pods".

He said: "Because it is a country pub we can't really change a lot to the exterior, it's a listed building.

"But we want to improve the garden area for the children, and there's some land at the back which we would like to turn into 'glamping' pods.

"When you're at the pub, you still have that countryside feel like the Yorkshire Dales or the Peaks, there's some beautiful views to take advantage off in Bagthorpe."

He adds that the Barlow family organisation has already received "really positive" responses to the plans on social media.

The site, at Lower Bagthorpe, will be opening its doors from 4pm today.