Ollerton firm A1 Flues welcomes return of key sales team expert

A booming firm in Ollerton has made a key addition to its field sales team to strengthen links with construction companies.

Clare Swain has joined A1 Flue Systems, which is the UK market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of commercial and industrial chimney, flue and exhaust systems.

Her role will be to service existing relationships with building firms and also to generate new ones.

Clare, who worked for A1 previously before leaving to get married, boasts more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. She will be based at A1’s offices and factory on the Maun Way Boughton Industrial Estate, and visit customers in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire, as well as Nottinghamshire.

Mum-of-three Clare said: “When the opportunity arose to return to A1, I jumped at the chance because it’s a great company to be a part of, especially as it has a new managing director in place, driving things forward.

”Its list of achievements over the last decade, working on projects such as the Shard in London, is incredible.”

Managing director John Hamnett said: “Clare has slotted straight back into her sales role, and is a real asset to the business. Her experience is hugely beneficial.”