Nuthall restaurant chain crowned 'number one place to work in the UK'

General manager Andy Moore inside Hickory's Smokehouse, Nuthall.

Hickory’s Smokehouse, which is located at the site of the former Oldmoor Lodge on Mornington Crescent, opened its doors in October last year and offers a menu based on the tastes, traditions and hospitality of the southern states of America.

The eatery is one of 13 restaurants nationwide owned by the Hickory’s chain, which achieved the number one spot in the UK Best Companies awards.

The winner was decided based on a poll, including honest thoughts and feedback from staff.

Hickory's Smokehouse specialises in smoked barbecue food.

A spokesperson for Hickory’s said: “We're so incredibly proud.