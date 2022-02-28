Nuthall restaurant chain crowned 'number one place to work in the UK'
The company behind a popular new restaurant in Nuthall has been crowned the ‘best large company to work for in the UK’.
Hickory’s Smokehouse, which is located at the site of the former Oldmoor Lodge on Mornington Crescent, opened its doors in October last year and offers a menu based on the tastes, traditions and hospitality of the southern states of America.
The eatery is one of 13 restaurants nationwide owned by the Hickory’s chain, which achieved the number one spot in the UK Best Companies awards.
The winner was decided based on a poll, including honest thoughts and feedback from staff.
A spokesperson for Hickory’s said: “We're so incredibly proud.
“What makes it most special is that it's based on the views of our passionate, hard working and wonderful team and it means so much to all of us.”