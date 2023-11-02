Nursery children ‘trick or treat’ at Nottinghamshire dementia home

A specialist dementia nursing home in Nottinghamshire was delighted by the visit of nursery aged ‘trick or treaters’.

Wren Hall, based in Selston, sits next-door to Little Wrens nursery, and opened its doors to the preschool aged children to help bring some Halloween spirit into the home.

The ‘spooky’ visitors, wearing their best costumes and carrying little buckets, went between family members who were happy to share sweet treats with the little ones, in a care-home-friendly take on the ‘trick or treat’ activities that typically take place on Halloween night.

To extend the fun, staff also dressed up and hid pumpkins around the garden for family members to find to emulate ‘pick your own pumpkins’, helping to bring a sense of normality and independence to the celebration.

Little Wrens trick or treating at Wren Hall

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “Naturally, the confusion, anxiety, and fear inherent in dementia can be elevated at this time of year, so making Halloween in the home a fun and cheerful celebration, rather than scary or gory, helps our family members maintain a feeling of calm and allows them to enjoy the interaction.”

“We had a really fun day with Little Wrens, helping to bring inclusion to the day for those living in our home, who miss out on simple things like having trick or treaters at their door. For us, it’s about extending their independence and making their life at Wren Hall feel as normal as we possibly can.”

The day's events highlight the benefits of intergenerational mixing, showcasing how shared experiences between young and old can inject fun and learning into care homes. Wren Hall continues to pioneer innovative approaches to dementia care, creating a thriving environment that also helps to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation in the elderly.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.