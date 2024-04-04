Nottinghamshire Trust receives award for longstanding support for LGBT+ community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health Shop is a small team that specialises in harm reduction and health promotion, and offers advice and support around substance use and sexual health. They work specifically with people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, people within the LGBT+ community, refugees and people seeking asylum. They are passionate about tackling health inequalities and have a proactive approach to harm reduction.

Louise Wilkins, Team Leader said:

“We were grateful to receive the Rainbow Heritage Award for our long-standing contribution to the LGBT+ community in Nottingham.

The Health Shop at Nottinghamshire Pride

“We have been operating on Broad Street for over 30 years at the heart of Nottingham’s LGBT+ community. We are so proud have shared this home with so many people and services and were touched that we have been recognised for the work we do.”

The award was presented by Councillor Shuguftah Quddoos, the Sherriff of Nottingham

