Nottinghamshire sink design company sold to historic US manufacturer

Sherwood Forest-based concrete basin and sink manufacturer Kast has been sold to US-based Kohler Co. for an undisclosed sum.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th May 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:19 BST

Kast, of Meden Road, Boughton, designs, manufactures and delivers contemporary concrete basins for homeowners, designers and architects around the world.

Founded 150 years ago, Kohler owns a range of kitchen and bathroom furniture brands, including Ann Sacks, Mira and Rada, manufacturing and distributing products globally.

The acquisition will broaden Kohler’s product offering in the UK and Europe.

Corporate associate at Shakespeare Martineau, Ashley TaylorCorporate associate at Shakespeare Martineau, Ashley Taylor
Tim Bayes, Kast founder, will remain part of the business as managing director and head of creative.

Tim said: “When I started the company more than 20 years ago, there was no-one to follow, because no-one was making and designing concrete products like we were.

“I knew the potential that a refined, beautiful product, like ours, could have.

Kast Concrete Basins can be found at 2-4 Meden Court on Meden Road, BoughtonKast Concrete Basins can be found at 2-4 Meden Court on Meden Road, Boughton
“I am so proud of my team and how far that we have come and look forward to seeing how Kohler can take Kast designs to a new and exciting level.”

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau assisted with the company sale, advising on the corporate, real estate, employment, tax and intellectual property aspects.

Ashley Taylor, a corporate associate with the firm, which has offices in Nottingham and Sheffield, said: “We were thrilled to support Tim with the sale of his business to an internationally-recognised organisation.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and it is great to see that UK businesses continue to attract interest from across the pond.”

For more information about Kast, see kastconcretebasins.com

