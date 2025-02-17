Nottinghamshire IT firm steps up to support Eastwood Memory Café

Reformed IT, a local provider of managed IT services, has made a special commitment to support the Eastwood Memory Cafe, a volunteer-led charity that provides vital support to local people living with dementia and their families/carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reformed IT has offered its full range of managed IT services to the Eastwood Memory Cafe free of charge. This decision came after the charity reached out to the company for assistance.

The charity, which operates on a tight budget with limited resources, was struggling to cover the costs of its IT infrastructure. Recognising the importance of the charity’s work, Reformed IT’s team wanted to make a meaningful contribution to a cause close to their hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Burns, Co-Founder of Reformed IT, explained: “When we learned about the Eastwood Memory Cafe’s struggles to provide IT, we knew we could help. Our entire team was united in the decision to offer our services for free, knowing that this small gesture would make a big difference to the charity's operations.

Reformed IT and Eastwood Memory Cafe.

"We want to ensure they can continue doing the incredible work they’re doing for people with dementia and their families.”

The donation includes a comprehensive suite of managed IT services, from hardware and software support to cybersecurity and ongoing IT management. In addition to the free services, Reformed IT is also helping the charity with the replacement of outdated laptops and computers used by its trustees, ensuring they have the technology they need to run their operations efficiently.

The Eastwood Memory Cafe relies heavily on donations and volunteer support to fund its activities, and this generous contribution will help alleviate some of the financial pressure it faces. The charity is always grateful for any support, particularly in terms of donations of second-hand equipment that can help keep its services running without diverting precious funds away from the people it supports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Rowley, Chair of Eastwood Memory Cafe, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Reformed IT for their generous offer. This donation will allow us to improve our IT infrastructure and continue our vital work supporting people with dementia and their carers in our local community

Reformed IT is also calling on businesses and individuals who may be upgrading their own equipment to consider donating any usable laptops or computers to the Eastwood Memory Cafe. These donations will help the charity save money that can go directly into providing services for people with dementia.

For more information about how you can support Eastwood Memory Café, visit here. To learn more about Reformed IT, visit here: https://reformed-it.co.uk/