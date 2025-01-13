Nottinghamshire homebuilder supports grassroots football with donation

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:24 BST
Barratt Homes has donated mini footballs to Lime Tree Nursery, supporting grassroots football and encouraging young children to stay active

Lime Tree Nursery, which is based close to Barratt Homes’ Knights View development on Doncaster Road, received 25 of the footballs for its children to enjoy.

To help keep youngsters engaged and encourage them to stay active, Barratt Homes has made donations of the footballs to children’s nurseries across the region.

Chloe Wright, Nursery Manager at Lime Tree Nursery, said: “We love to work with the local community and be part of the next generation’s growth and development. The footballs are a great addition to our outdoor area and promoting our children’s physical development alongside keeping them active and teaching them about team work.”

B&DWS - SGB-10821 - Two children from Lime Tree Nursery playing with a mini footballB&DWS - SGB-10821 - Two children from Lime Tree Nursery playing with a mini football
Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.

“We hope the children at Lime Tree Nursery enjoy using the footballs throughout the season and continue to show an interest in sport.”

Knights View currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available, starting from only £208,995.

A number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

B&DWS - SGB-10791 - Children from Lime Tree Nursery with their mini footballsB&DWS - SGB-10791 - Children from Lime Tree Nursery with their mini footballs
Also, there is the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

