Nottinghamshire dementia home earns prestigious award for outstanding end-of-life care

Staff from a specialist dementia nursing home in Nottinghamshire are in a celebratory mood after achieving the highest recognition in end-of-life care at The Gold Standards Framework (GSF) awards.

Wren Hall, in Selston, Nottinghamshire, received ‘Platinum’ status for end-of-life care and the title of ‘GSF Home of the Year 2023’ at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony hosted at The Pendulum Hotel in Manchester.

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “The awards were a great celebration of the UK's best health and care providers for care in the final stages of life and to be recognised amongst them as one of the best is an honour and a testament to Wren Hall’s commitment to providing exemplary care.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of their journey, deserves the highest quality of care and dignity in their final days. Our 'family members' inspire us every day, and this award reaffirms our commitment to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for all those entrusted to our care.”

Winners and finalists at the GSF awards with Wren Hall's Anita and Lucy far left (front)

The two GSF awards add to Wren Hall’s wealth of previous accolades, which include an ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating plus being named a Nursing Times Award finalist or winner for the past four years.

For over two decades, GSF has helped teams in all settings provide improved and proactive care, enabling people to live well until they die. GSF is a practical and evidence-based end of life care improvement programme.