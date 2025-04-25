Nottinghamshire children's ward receives Easter treats from local homebuilder

Charlie (left) and Tom (right) from DWH delivering eggs to Nicola at King's Mill Hospital

King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield has received a donation of 70 Easter eggs from local housebuilder David Wilson Homes, as a seasonal gesture of goodwill.

David Wilson Homes, which is based close to the hospital at The Hawthorns development in the town, gifted the chocolate treats to bring smiles to staff and young patients on the hospital’s children’s ward.

The eggs were collected through a staff Easter egg drive at the developer’s head office in Leicestershire before being delivered to the hospital, giving team members an opportunity to show their appreciation for the hospital.

King’s Mill Hospital, part of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, provides a wide range of services, including an Emergency Care department, maternity services, and comprehensive paediatric care.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re proud to support the incredible staff and brave patients at King’s Mill Hospital. Donating Easter eggs is our way of saying thank you and offering encouragement during the challenging times they face.

“We hope the treats provided a little Easter joy to both the hospital’s patients and its dedicated team, and serve as a small token of our appreciation for the care and compassion they show every day.”

Continuing its support for NHS staff, David Wilson Homes is offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme at the development on Beck Lane.

Eligible key workers, including hospital staff, could receive £1,000 towards their deposit for every £20,000 spent on a new home at The Hawthorns, just a short walk from King’s Mill Hospital.

To find out more how to support the King’s Mill Hospital, visit the website at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

