Nottinghamshire cancer patients supported by Amazon team in Sutton

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton has donated gifts to children in the Queen’s Medical Centre E39 cancer ward in Nottingham.
By Hannah UprichardContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST

The gifts make up a “journey box” for children to take with them when they finish their treatment. The Amazon donation of 80 boxes included items such as journals and games.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon in Sutton general manager, said: “The children at the QMC E39 ward are very brave and deserve something special to have after their treatment. I hope the journey boxes will bring them joy and provide some comfort.”

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Aimee Lloyd, E39 ward sister, said: “We would like to say thank you to the Amazon team in Sutton for the donation. The children were really happy with their gifts and loved all the items in their journey boxes.”

