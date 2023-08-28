The gifts make up a “journey box” for children to take with them when they finish their treatment. The Amazon donation of 80 boxes included items such as journals and games.

Vivek Khanka, Amazon in Sutton general manager, said: “The children at the QMC E39 ward are very brave and deserve something special to have after their treatment. I hope the journey boxes will bring them joy and provide some comfort.”

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.