Nottinghamshire business group seeking new board members

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership is seeking new board members ‘who can bring a depth of experience and make an active contribution to support the economic growth’ of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The LEP provides a ‘business-led approach to economic development for an area with more than 75,000 businesses and 900,000 jobs supporting a total population of more than 2.3 million people’.

It wants ‘experienced senior leaders or business owners’, ‘who can help to shape the economic strategy’ across the region.

Elizabeth Fagan became chairman of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership in July 2018.

Elizabeth Fagan, LEP chairman, said: “We’re keen to hear from leaders with energy, creativity, and passion to help us shape and deliver our ambitions for the region.

“This is an important time for our region as we drive forward work to level up our region to develop a more prosperous and lower carbon economy, which creates skilled and higher value jobs for our future generations’

“Our board members come from different backgrounds across our region and offer a breadth of sector knowledge and expertise. I am keen to hear from people that can build on this diversity.”

The deadline for applications is noon on Friday, April 8.

For more details, see d2n2lep.org/vacancies

An LEP, a locally-owned partnership between local authorities and businesses, ‘plays a central role in deciding local economic priorities and undertaking activities to drive economic growth and create local jobs’.

D2N2 board members include Andrew Cropley, principal of Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College, and Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire Council economic development committee chairman.