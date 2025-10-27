Nottinghamshire-based logistics firm honoured with national award from Palletways UK

Leading logistics provider, Mitchells of Mansfield, has received a national award recognising its performance from Palletways UK, Europe’s largest express palletised freight network.

The Nottinghamshire-based company has been honoured with a prestigious Platinum Award – the highest accolade within the Palletways network – for its outstanding service and operational excellence throughout the last year.

The recognition was announced during the annual Palletways UK conference and awards evening held at Silverstone, where a record 20 member companies were awarded Platinum status.

The awards were presented by Palletways UK Managing Director Rob Gittins, alongside impressionist, comedian, actor and presenter Jon Culshaw – best known for the BBC Radio 4 comedy Dead Ringers.

Comedian Jon Culshaw at the Palletways awards where Mitchells of Mansfield was a winner.

Speaking on the awards, Rob Gittins said: “The Platinum Awards celebrate the very best of our network. Mitchells of Mansfield has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and this victory is a reflection of the hard work and standards they uphold day in and day out.

“This has been a record year for the awards, with 20 winners being named instead of the usual 10. This shows just how high the bar has been raised across the board - and to be named among the top performers is a tremendous achievement.”

In addition to maintaining high service standards, the firm is also focused on reducing its impact and has been offsetting emissions through an ongoing partnership with climate action platform and B Corp Social Enterprise, Ecologi.

So far, Mitchells of Mansfield has funded the planting of more than 2,000 trees and offset more than 552 tons of CO2.

Richard Montgomery, Managing Director for Mitchells of Mansfield, said: “We’re really proud to be named among the Platinum Award winners this year - it’s a credit to our whole team, who go above and beyond for our customers every single day.

“At the same time, we know there’s always more we can do - whether that’s optimising our operation even further, reducing our impact or continuing our sustainability journey. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar in every part of the business.”

They added that the company will continue to build on this success and remains focused on delivering a platinum performance that sets them apart within the network.

Mitchells of Mansfield is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 25 European countries, including the UK.